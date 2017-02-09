

CTV London





Bruce OPP are investigating a house fire on the Saugeen First Nation.

Around 4:15 p.m. Thursday, emergency crews were called to a fire on 2nd Avenue South between 19th Street South and Ida Street.

No one was home at the time and the owner has been contacted.

A damage estimate and a cause have not yet been determined.

Police are asking the public to avoid the area during the investigation.