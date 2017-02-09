Featured
Fire destroys house on Saugeen First Nation
House fire on the Saugeen First Nation on Feb. 9, 2017. (Courtesy: OPP)
Published Thursday, February 9, 2017 7:20PM EST
Bruce OPP are investigating a house fire on the Saugeen First Nation.
Around 4:15 p.m. Thursday, emergency crews were called to a fire on 2nd Avenue South between 19th Street South and Ida Street.
No one was home at the time and the owner has been contacted.
A damage estimate and a cause have not yet been determined.
Police are asking the public to avoid the area during the investigation.
