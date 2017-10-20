Featured
Female pedestrian struck by vehicle on Huron Street
CTV London
Published Friday, October 20, 2017 10:04AM EDT
Last Updated Friday, October 20, 2017 10:21AM EDT
A female pedestrian was struck by a truck at Huron and Briar Hill at approximately 9 a.m. Friday.
Police said the injured pedestrain is conscious and able to talk.
There is some damage to the truck and the westbound lane on Huron Street was blocked.