London police have arrested two men after a gun was fired at an apartment on Ernest Avenue Saturday night.

One suspect was arrested Monday, the second on Tuesday.

Police say the incident happened at 1588 Ernest Ave. around 10:10 p.m.

A shot was fired into a door of an unoccupied apartment.

No one was hurt.

Police say this does not appear to be a random act and that the apartment was targeted.

A 21-year-old London man is facing the following charges:

• Possess firearm other than restricted or prohibited firearm knowingly not holding a licence;

• Discharge firearm into a place/reckless to others;

• Mischief not exceeding $5000;

• Carry concealed weapon;

• Possess firearm while prohibited; and

• Breach of probation.

Meanwhile, a 20-year-old Komoka man is charged with:

• Possess firearm other than restricted or prohibited firearm knowingly not holding a licence;

• Discharge firearm into a place/reckless to others;

• Mischief not exceeding $5000; and

• Possess firearm while prohibited.

Police are not searching for any other suspects at this time.