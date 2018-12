CTV London





A pedestrian suffered minor injuries following a hit-and-run early Wednesday morning.

Around 2:30 a.m., officers were called to the area of Wiltshire Drive and Ashby Crescent after a person was struck and the driver took off.

Luckily, the pedestrian wasn't serious hurt and was treated at Bluewater Health.

Any witnesses are urged to call police at 519-344-8861, extension 6232.