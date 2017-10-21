

CTV London





An elderly woman is in hospital with serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Goderich Saturday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Balvina Drive East and Bayfield Road around 12 p.m.

Police say the 87-year-old woman was walking in the crosswalk on Bayfield Road when a Dodge Ram pickup struck her.

It's unclear if she lost her balance and fell because of the truck.

Witnesses are asked to contact Huron OPP at (519) 524-8314 or 1-888-310-112