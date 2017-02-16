Featured
Driver suffers major injuries following head-on collision in South Bruce
(Scott Miller / CTV London)
CTV London
Published Thursday, February 16, 2017 2:06PM EST
South Bruce OPP are investigating a serious head-on collision that left one of the drivers with major injuries.
Emergency crews were called to a crash on Bruce Road 3 north of Mildmay around 4:45 p.m. Tuesday.
An SUV was travelling northbound when it crossed into the oncoming lane and collided head-on with a southbound pick-up truck.
The 65-year-old female Mazda driver suffered serious injuries and taken to hospital.
She has been charged with careless driving.
The 27-year old male truck driver from Saugeen Shores, sustained minor injuries.
