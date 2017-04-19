

CTV London





The skeletal remains of what police believe to be two dogs were found in a wooded area near the St. Williams Conservation Area in Norfolk County.

Police say a third dog was found dead and “it appeared that a projectile from a firearm was used to dispatch the animal.”

OPP officers were called to 6th Concession Road, South Walsingham by a resident who said they found three dead animals on Monday around 3:30 p.m.

Police are describing the third dog as black, brown and white in colour.

The investigation is ongoing and police are seeking the public’s help in the matter. Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call the Norfolk County OPP detachment at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.