St. Thomas police seized cocaine and crystal meth following a traffic stop Tuesday evening.

Around 10:20 p.m., officers pulled over a vehicle on Burwell Road for speeding and having a headlight out.

Police say the 31-year old male driver London had alcohol on his breath.

He was issued a three day licence suspension following a breath test.

When officers went to speak with the passenger, he opened the door a small baggie of suspected cocaine was seen on the floor.

The 53-year old male passenger from London, was arrested and after a search of the vehicle discovered a suspected bag of crystal meth.

The driver was released unconditionally while the passenger is facing several charges and was held in custody.