Cocaine, crystal meth found during traffic stop in St. Thomas
St. Thomas police cruiser
CTV London
Published Wednesday, April 26, 2017 1:58PM EDT
St. Thomas police seized cocaine and crystal meth following a traffic stop Tuesday evening.
Around 10:20 p.m., officers pulled over a vehicle on Burwell Road for speeding and having a headlight out.
Police say the 31-year old male driver London had alcohol on his breath.
He was issued a three day licence suspension following a breath test.
When officers went to speak with the passenger, he opened the door a small baggie of suspected cocaine was seen on the floor.
The 53-year old male passenger from London, was arrested and after a search of the vehicle discovered a suspected bag of crystal meth.
The driver was released unconditionally while the passenger is facing several charges and was held in custody.
