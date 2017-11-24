

The city’s countdown is on to one of the country’s most celebrated years as Canada turned 150.

Londoners are invited to go downtown to close out the year as part of Start.ca New Year’s Eve in the Park.

It’s a free family-centred event that starts at 7 p.m. with interactive, inclusive entertainment for all ages across two stages in Victoria Park. There will be multicultural performances, free skating, live ice sculpting, snowman building competition, free hot chocolate and the family fireworks show at 9 p.m.

After 9 p.m., the countdown party features performances by two emerging London artists as voted by the community.

They will perform Canadian hits along with the Jack Richardson Orchestra, 15 hometown professional musicians.

There will be another firework show at midnight.

“From start to finish, it’s a family friendly event,” says Marcus Plowright, community member and chair of the New Year’s Eve planning committee.

“The first two hours of the event have been reimagined to draw people in with unique family-focused opportunities to get engaged and stay warm at this one-of-a-kind outdoor celebration.”