Seven people were taken to hospital after a car collided with an ambulance on Monday afternoon in Perth County.

The collision happened around 2:20 p.m. on Perth Line 29 and Road 112 south of Stratford.

The driver of the car, a 31-year-old from Waterloo has been charged with fail to yield to traffic on a through highway contrary to the Highway Traffic Act.

Two of the four people in the blue sedan are in critical but stable conditions. The two paramedics and one patient in the ambulance were not injured.

Officers said an air ambulance was initially called, but later was cancelled.