

CTV London





Western University president Amit Chakma said Thursday that he won’t seek a third term as president.

Chakma made the announcement at a board of governors’ meeting.

His term will not end until June 30, 2019.

But the university said it will form a search committee this January to begin an international search for a replacement.

Chakma faced controversy two years ago when he was paid almost $1 million - double his normal salary - because he did not take a sabbatical. Chakma admitted that it was a mistake and issued an apology. He also return a portion of the salary.