

CTV London





London police were on scene at the Elgin-Middlesex Detention Centre Thursday morning after an inmate was found unresponsive.

The Ministry of Community Safety and Correctional Services says the inmate was found in his cell around 7:30 a.m.

The ministry as well as the coroner are investigating. London police also said its major crime unit is investigating.

As the investigations are ongoing the ministry isn't providing further detail.

"It would be inappropriate for the ministry to comment further as investigations are underway," a spokesperson said.

The jail has been at the centre of political controversy, given violent incidents, overcrowding concerns and overdoses.

“The EMDC is in a full blown crisis situation that if not addressed immediately could reach a tipping point," said Elgin Middlesex London Conservative MPP Jeff Yurek.

"The EMDC is currently operating without a body scanner, and not expected to receive the equipment from the government until later this year. A scanner would detect drugs being smuggled into the prison, and in turn would help to reduce these incidents of overdose," he said.

"To complicate the matter, guards at the EMDC do not carry naloxone, a drug that can stop an overdose and save lives."

Yurek is asking to meet with the corrections minister.