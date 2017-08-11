

CTV London





Police have recovered the body of a missing boater in the Meaford Harbour.

A man had been seen lounging inside a seven-foot dinghy in the Meaford Harbour off Bayfield Street Aug. 10. According to police, witnesses heard a splash in the water around 9:30 and the boat was seen overturned. There was no sign of the man.

The body of the man was recovered around 12:20 p.m. Friday about 30 feet from the dinghy in the harbour. He was not wearing a life-jacket.

Police have identified him as Gary David Robertson of New Lowell Ontario. He was 26-years-old.

The Canadian Coast Guard (Meaford), the OPP West Region Emergency Response Unit (ERT), OPP Marine Unit, and the Meaford Fire Department all assisted in the search.

Anyone with information which may assist is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit a secure web-tip at www.cstip.ca, where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.