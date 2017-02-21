Featured
Barn destroyed by fire in Grey Highlands
A barn was destroyed by fire in Grey Highlands on Monday, Feb, 20, 2017. (Courtesy OPP)
Published Tuesday, February 21, 2017 9:41AM EST
A barn was destroyed by fire in the Municipality of Grey Highlands on Monday.
Grey County OPP, fire fighters and paramedics were called to the blaze on Sideroad 25, west of Grey Road 7 at 4:21 p.m.
The barn, which housed tools, farm implements and various vehicles, was demolished.
The cause of the fire was electrical in nature and not deemed suspicious.
There were no injuries reported.
