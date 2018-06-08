

London police have arrested two people after seizing a loaded gun and about $15,010 worth of drugs.

Members of the Guns and Drugs Section executed a search warrant at a residence on Wonderland Road South on Thursday.

The following items were seized:

-1,496 grams of marihuana bud, value $14,960

-5 grams of cannabis resin, value $50

-9mm handgun, Glock

-Loaded extended 9mm drum magazine for Glock

-4 loaded 9mm Glock magazines

-Unloaded 9mm Glock magazine

-$70 in cash

As a result of the investigation, a 32-year-old man and 33-year-old woman, both of London, are jointly charged with the following offences:

-Possess Schedule II substance for the purpose of trafficking x 2;

-Possess loaded regulated firearm;

-Possess prohibited/restricted weapon or prohibited device knowing no authority;

-Use/handle/store ammunition carelessly; and

-Possess firearm with altered serial number.

Nelson Cruz is also charged with the following Criminal Code of Canada offences:

-Possess firearm, etc. while prohibited x 2; and

-Fail to comply with condition of judicial release x 2

Both accused appeared in London court yesterday in relation to the charges.

