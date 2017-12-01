

CTV London





Three London residents are facing drug trafficking charges following a pair of raids in the west and south end of the city.

On Thursday, police raided homes on Settlement Trail and Augusta Crescent.

Police recovered the following:

• 439 grams of cocaine, value $43,900

• 4751 grams of marijuana, value $47,000

• 369 grams of lidocaine mixed with phenacetin, value $1,845

• Over $50,000 in Canadian currency

A 20-year-old man, a 39-year-old man and a 19-year-old woman were arrested and charged.

They appeared in court on Friday.