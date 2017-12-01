Featured
$140K in drugs and cash seized in busts
Drug bust in London Ont. on Nov. 30, 2017 (Supplied)
CTV London
Published Friday, December 1, 2017 12:18PM EST
Three London residents are facing drug trafficking charges following a pair of raids in the west and south end of the city.
On Thursday, police raided homes on Settlement Trail and Augusta Crescent.
Police recovered the following:
• 439 grams of cocaine, value $43,900
• 4751 grams of marijuana, value $47,000
• 369 grams of lidocaine mixed with phenacetin, value $1,845
• Over $50,000 in Canadian currency
A 20-year-old man, a 39-year-old man and a 19-year-old woman were arrested and charged.
They appeared in court on Friday.