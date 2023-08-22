Youth Wellness Hub opens in Sarnia

A new youth wellness hub has opened in Sarnia — with a goal of making it faster and easier for young people in and around Lambton County to connect to mental health, substance use and primary care.

According to a release from the provincial government, the Sarnia-Lambton Youth Wellness Hub is one of the eight new hubs being added to the 14 already operating and connecting youth to mental health services across the province.

“Our government is connecting youth and their families to mental health and addictions services in communities in every corner of the province,” said Deputy Premier and Minister of Health, Sylvia Jones.

The goal of the hubs is to help fill the gap in youth addictions services in the region by providing children and youth aged 12 to 25 with a safe, welcoming space to access the mental health services they need at the right time, in the right place.

In Sarnia, youth and their families can visit the youth wellness hub to connect to free mental health, substance use and primary care services through rapid walk-in services, booked appointments and virtual services.

The hub also provides a range of other services and supports including education, employment, training, housing and other community and social services.

Youth Wellness Hub in Sarnia, Ont. Aug. 22, 2023. (Sean Irvine/CTV News London)