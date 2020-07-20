LONDON, ONT. -- One youth was stabbed and another suffered minor injuries following a large fight in Corunna.

Police were called to a home on Albert Street around 10:40 p.m. Friday for a large group of young people fighting.

One victim was stabbed multiple times and was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Another victim was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Witnesses are asked to contact Lambton OPP at 519-882-1011 or 1-888-310-1122.