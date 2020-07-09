LONDON, ONT -- Provincial police in Lambton County are asking for the public’s assistance in an investigation into a robbery in Lambton Shores.

According to police two suspects broke into a home around 1 a.m. Wednesday on Lazy Lane.

The suspects robbed the residence before fleeing the scene.

Police are asking any witnesses or anyone with information on the robbery to come forward.

If you believe you might have information regarding this case you can call OPP at 519-882-1011 or 1-888-310-1122.