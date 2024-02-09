Youth speakers captivate crowd at fundraiser for YOU

Some young Londoners who have transitioned from struggle to success shared their stories before a packed house at RBC Convention Centre.

As nearly 1,200 Londoners listened as Amanda Tretter shared her journey in support of Youth Opportunities Unlimited (YOU).

It is one that ends with a smile and a growing video production business.

But in her youth, Amanda lost her mother, faced bullying, and was offered little support for a learning disability.

“I would digest and know the information,” she said. “However, I could not convey it while being tested. I would freeze.”

The impairment and isolation eventually overwhelmed her until she found her way to YOU.

On Friday, a graduate of three Fanshawe College programs, her mental health has improved, and her outlook is brighter.

“I’m proud to say it has been well over a year since I’ve had a suicide attempt,” she said. “The thoughts can arise but I’m stronger than them now.”

But as Londoners from all walks of life learned, Amanda’s story is not unique. YOU assists over 3,000 young people each year, with everything from a hot drink to housing.

In a video, another young woman Erica, a student, shared her appreciation.

She also spoke of her struggle to secure a bed each night as youth shelters fill.

“There is only 30 beds at the YOU shelter. But there are more than 30 homeless youth in London. So, when it's full that means I am sleeping on a sidewalk,” she said.

“That’s kind of profound,” said YOU CEO Steve Cordes. “Because that means there are folks in school right now, that are in Erica's shoes. They are having to forget at the end of the day, when their friends go shopping and when their friends go out, there will be some folks saying, ‘Where am I going to sleep tonight?’”

But with YOU on the verge of new facilities this year, Cordes said the path is brighter.

And with Londoners pledging tens of thousands of dollars in support Friday morning, Amanda is confident her journey is secure.

She also knows the struggling young girl still inside of her is proud.

“I just gave her exactly what she wanted, and she is making an impact, which is great!” she said.