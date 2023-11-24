Youth Opportunities Unlimited holds grand opening for new woodshop showroom

Youth Opportunities Unlimited (YOU) held its grand opening of their new Woodshop Showroom Friday.

The event featured the social enterprise’s high quality wood products just in time for Black Friday and holiday shopping.

Located at 3334 White Oak Rd., this showroom will feature the agency's new line of quality cabinetry and custom millwork, as well as garden furnishings, chef's boards, and other high quality products produced by local youth at YOU's woodshop, located behind the showroom.

YOU CEO Steve Cordes said while the products are amazing, their greatest value is youth and community impact.

“We thought we [have to find] a way to showcase the wonderful work that goes on here, build more capacity to sell more product, because when we sell more product, the young people get more employment, more training and we have capacity to help more people,” said Cordes.

Products produced by local youth at YOU's woodshop, seen at their grand opening of their new Woodshop Showroom on Nov. 24, 2023. (Reta Ismail/CTV News London)