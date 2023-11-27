Youth charged after incident at Medway High School

Charges have been laid following an incident at Medway High School in Arva last week.

A 16-year-old is charged with carrying a concealed weapon and possession of imitation weapon for dangerous purpose.

Shortly before 12 p.m. on Nov. 24, police received a report of a disturbance involving a student at Medway High School on Medway Road.

At the time of the incident, OPP told CTV News London a suspect was taken into custody without incident.