One person in custody after incident at Medway High School

There was a large police presence seen at Medway Secondary School in Arva on Friday.

Shortly before noon, OPP received a report about a disturbance involving a student at the high school on Medway Road.

Police said there were no injuries to students or staff members, but one individual was taken into custody without incident.

While no weapon was seen, officers searched some thicket and a nearby cornfield with the help of police dogs as a precaution in case a gun had been ditched there.

OPP have now confirmed to CTV News that there was no weapon involved, and there is no threat to public safety.

Instead, police said they linked the reports of a weapon to an old social media post.

“[The suspect] was taken into custody without incident and further investigation revealed that there was very little credence to the report that he had a firearm,” said Middlesex OPP Sgt. Ryan Griffith.

Thames Valley District School Board officials said there was a bried hold-and-secure order given that was quickly lifted.

The investigation is ongoing.