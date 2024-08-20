West Grey mayor reprimanded for hospital comments
Kevin Eccles’ frustration over cuts to the Durham hospital have landed him in hot water.
The mayor of the Municipality of West Grey has been "formally reprimanded" by his fellow councillors for "threatening" comments made about the CEO of the South Bruce Grey Health Centre (SBGHC).
Following a reduction in hours at the Durham Hospital's Emergency Room in early April, the SBGHC announced it would be moving all 10 inpatient beds out of Durham's hospital to neighbouring hospitals.
The decision outraged the community, and West Grey council, who held an emergency council meeting in late April.
At that meeting, Eccles said that he had told SBGHC CEO Nancy Shaw, "to keep her hands off of Durham's hospital, and I'll keep my hands of your throat."
Save our Hospital sign outside of the Durham Hospital in April 2024. (Scott Miller/CTV News London)
A couple days later, during a media interview, Eccles described the community's reaction to the hospital cuts as, "the gun is loaded and we're ready to fire shots."
Eccles later apologized for both comments, but West Grey's integrity commissioner called the comments "threatening" and "incendiary," and recommended a 14-day suspension for Eccles.
West Grey councillors disagreed, lowering the punishment to a "formal reprimand" with no suspension or docking of pay.
West Grey is currently under a self-imposed healthcare "state of emergency" due to the cuts to the Durham Hospital, saying the cuts endanger the community's safety and security.
Shaw said the cuts are a result of ongoing and worsening nursing shortages.
