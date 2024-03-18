LONDON
London

    • York Street road closure starts Monday

    (Source: City of London) (Source: City of London)
    Share

    Commuters take note of a temporary road closure in London starting Monday.

    York Street will be closed between Talbot Street and Richmond Street so a crane can be removed and taken to a new development area.

    Detours will be posted for using York Street, Richmond Street, Ridout Street Horton Street and Talbot Street.

    Sidewalk restrictions and closures will also be required as part of the weekd and pedestrians are encouraged to use nearby streets.

    Transit riders are also advised to visit the LTC website for service information.

    According to the city, access to businesses, home and properties in the area will be maintined during the closure.

    Work should be wrapped up and traffic back to normal on Wednesday.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Opinion

    Opinion Common credit score myths debunked

    Thirty years ago, a large percentage of the population didn’t care about their credit. The only reason credit was important was if you were getting a mortgage on a home or financing a new vehicle.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News