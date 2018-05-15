

London is set to host two of the major party leaders today as the second week of the provincial election ramps up.

Liberal Leader Kathleen Wynne is to make an announcement this morning in Waterloo, and in the afternoon makes an announcement in London and visits a brewery in Guelph.

Meanwhile NDP Leader Andrea Horwath continues her southwestern Ontario swing with plans to make a campaign announcement in London this morning and attend a campaign event in Paris this afternoon before holding a health-care focused town hall this evening in Kitchener.

Horwarth had stops in Watford and Sarnia on Monday,

Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford will be in Toronto while the Green Party released it's official platform Monday.

The Greens say they would move to a clean economy by supporting jobs in cleantech and would commit to a 100 per cent renewable energy supply by 2050.

(With files from the Canadian Press)