A man has been arrested and charged in connection to a robbery at a Woodstock travel agency.

Police say they were notified of a robbery at the T.A. Travel Centre on Mill Street at approximately 7:50 p.m. on Tuesday.

Officers began searching the area for a suspect who allegedly fled the area in a grey sedan.

Later that day the vehicle was spotted in the area of King Street in Ingersoll.

Police arrested and charged a 32-year-old Woodstock man with a number of offences including robbery with a weapon.