LONDON, ONT. -- As communities, including Oxford and Elgin counties, are currently in the orange-restrict category, police in Woodstock will be conducting random inspections to educate local businesses.

The Woodstock Police Service, Woodstock bylaw officers and Southwestern Public Health inspectors are looking to ensure businesses and facilities are in compliance with the Reopening Ontario Act.

For a minimum of 28 days, officers will complete random inspections to ensure COVID-19 plans are being prepared and posted for visitors to see, and that physical distancing, masking and gatherings are being monitored.

According to the Reopening Ontario Act, any business that is non-complaint can be fined anywhere between $750 and $10,000.

Information for the current guideline can be found online, and there are business resource on Southwestern Public Health's website.