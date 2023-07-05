Woodstock police mourn death of police service dog

Members of the Woodstock Police Service are in mourning Wednesday after police service dog (PSD) Taz died in the line of duty while assisting in a drug investigation earlier this week.

According to the Woodstock Police Service, the K9 Unit responded to a call to assist the Stratford Police Service with a drug investigation on July 3.

While conducting the search, PSD Taz and PSD Striker both appeared to ingest drugs. Narcan was administered, and both police dogs were rushed to a veterinarian clinic.

Woodstock police said PSD Taz did not survive and died in the line of duty.

PSD Striker remained at the veterinarian clinic under observation, and was released on Wednesday.

PSD Taz first joined the Woodstock Police Service’s K9 Unit and began training in 2021, being officially deployed in 2022, which allowed PSD Striker to move into a community service-oriented role.

While his career was short, Woodstock police said PSD Taz assisted with a number of arrests, drug and weapons investigations, missing person’s investigations and community service engagements.

“PSD Taz was well loved and cared for and will be greatly missed by his family, the entire Woodstock Police Service, his K9 friends and all of the groomers, vets and therapists who worked closely with him,” the release reads.

Woodstock police said the alleged individuals involved in the investigation and the death of PSD Taz have been arrested and charged by the Stratford Police Service.