Woodstock, Ont., dog boarding facility charged after engaging in veterinary medicine: CVO
Three people in Woodstock from a local dog boarding facility have been charged by the College of Veterinarians of Ontario (CVO).
According to the CVO, there was evidence that three people at Woof! Pet Wellness Resort were practising veterinary medicine and advertising they were engaged in vet medicine, when they allegedly weren’t licensed.
“The Veterinarians Act is clear that no one other than a licensed veterinarian can practise veterinary medicine in Ontario. In licensing qualified individuals, the College assures the public of the trustworthiness of the veterinary profession and reduces the potential for harm to animals and to people,” said College Registrar and Chief Executive Officer, Jan Robinson.
The College licenses approximately 5,500 veterinarians and accredits over 2,400 facilities in Ontario.
