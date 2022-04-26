Woodstock mayor Trevor Birtch facing additional criminal charges

London police announced Tuesday that Trevor Birtch is facing new charges in relation to an ongoing sexual assault investigation.

The investigation was handled by members of the London Police Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Section who charged the 47-year-old mayor of Woodstock with three counts of sexual assault.

Police say the victim and accused are known to each other.

Sources confirm to CTV News that Woodstock council was made aware of the new charges on April 17 and voted to put him on a paid leave of absence. Birtch has been on a voluntary leave of absence since February.

These new charges come weeks after London police laid three charges against Birtch in February for alleged incidents from last year.

According to court documents, Birtch is also charged with assault stemming from an incident that occurred between June 1 and Sept. 30, 2021, a sexual assault that occurred on or around Feb. 14, 2021, and a sexual assault with choking, suffocation, or strangling alleged to have happened between Dec. 10 and Dec. 13, 2021.

Police say the new charges are in relation to an alleged different victim.

He is scheduled to appear in court on the new charges in London on July 4.

— With files from CTV London’s Bryan Bicknell