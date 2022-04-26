Woodstock mayor Trevor Birtch facing additional criminal charges
London police announced Tuesday that Trevor Birtch is facing new charges in relation to an ongoing sexual assault investigation.
The investigation was handled by members of the London Police Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Section who charged the 47-year-old mayor of Woodstock with three counts of sexual assault.
Police say the victim and accused are known to each other.
Sources confirm to CTV News that Woodstock council was made aware of the new charges on April 17 and voted to put him on a paid leave of absence. Birtch has been on a voluntary leave of absence since February.
These new charges come weeks after London police laid three charges against Birtch in February for alleged incidents from last year.
According to court documents, Birtch is also charged with assault stemming from an incident that occurred between June 1 and Sept. 30, 2021, a sexual assault that occurred on or around Feb. 14, 2021, and a sexual assault with choking, suffocation, or strangling alleged to have happened between Dec. 10 and Dec. 13, 2021.
Police say the new charges are in relation to an alleged different victim.
He is scheduled to appear in court on the new charges in London on July 4.
— With files from CTV London’s Bryan Bicknell
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Rolling Thunder': What to know about the Ottawa motorcycle convoy
A convoy of motorcycle riders dubbed 'Rolling Thunder' is set to arrive in Ottawa this weekend for a rally on Parliament Hill. CTVNews.ca takes a look at what to know about the demonstration.
Putin gets what he didn't want: Ukraine army closer to West
The longer Ukraine's army fends off the invading Russians, the more it absorbs the advantages of Western weaponry and training. The list of arms flowing to Ukraine includes new American battlefield aerial drones and the most modern U.S. and Canadian artillery, anti-tank weapons from Norway and others, armoured vehicles and anti-ship missiles from Britain.
Royal tour of Canada: Prince Charles and Camilla's itinerary revealed
Preparations are well underway for Canadians to welcome Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, to Canada for a three-day, travel-filled visit happening May 17-19. Between what senior government officials, Canadian Heritage, Rideau Hall and Clarence House have released, here's everything we know so far about the royal tour.
'Competing interests': Liberals raise security concerns with Emergencies Act review
A senior Liberal minister says the government has 'two competing interests' when it comes to sharing information about its use of the Emergencies Act: transparency and protecting national security.
BREAKING | Ryerson University renamed Toronto Metropolitan University
Ryerson University has officially chosen a new name. Effective immediately, the institution will be called Toronto Metropolitan University.
Convoy organizer warns of 'free-for-all' if police ban protest from downtown Ottawa
One of the organizers of a planned motorcycle convoy is warning of a "free-for-all" on Friday if Ottawa police don't allow hundreds of protesters to bring their bikes onto the streets around Parliament Hill.
Psychologist hired by Depp testifies about Heard's health
A forensic psychologist testified Tuesday that actor Amber Heard suffers from borderline personality disorder and histrionic personality disorder, as the civil lawsuit between her and ex-husband Johnny Depp continues to wallow in the couple's personal issues.
Weary of many disasters? UN says worse to come
A disaster-weary globe will be hit harder in the coming years by even more catastrophes colliding in an interconnected world, a United Nations report issued Monday says.
Musk's Twitter purchase requires democracies to 'step back,' consider implications: industry minister
Tesla CEO Elon Musk's recent purchase of social media giant Twitter should trigger 'thoughtful' conversations about what the concentration of business and media means for democracy, says Canada's industry minister.
Kitchener
-
Man arrested for 2nd-degree murder after woman found dead in Kitchener home
Waterloo regional police have arrested a 44-year-old man for second-degree murder after a 42-year-old woman was found dead inside a Kitchener home.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ryerson University renamed Toronto Metropolitan University
Ryerson University has officially chosen a new name. Effective immediately, the institution will be called Toronto Metropolitan University.
-
One injured in Kitchener stabbing: police
One person has suffered non-life-threatening injuries following a reported stabbing just south of downtown Kitchener.
Windsor
-
‘I was shocked to see the impact’: Art Lab to be closed for the week as staff clears damage
A Windsor couple says they are still assessing the damage to their business after a vehicle smashed through the front window of The Art Lab at Ottawa Street and Parent Avenue around 1:30 a.m. Sunday.
-
74 COVID-19 hospitalizations, one new death reported in Windsor-Essex
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 79 new high-risk COVID-19 cases, 74 hospitalizations and one additional death on Tuesday.
-
Warden lays out the 'big six' challenges he sees for Essex County
Essex County Warden Gary McNamara outlined its future direction at the annual Warden's Luncheon and listed six issues he expected would become part of the discussion in the upcoming provincial election.
Barrie
-
COLD CASE
COLD CASE | Investigators 'confident' a 1997 deadly hit and run in Barrie will be solved
Investigators say a new piece of information could be the missing link they have been waiting for to solve the death of 18-year-old Dale Sams, who was killed after being struck by a vehicle 25 years ago.
-
Search for Elnaz Hajtamiri continues as ex-boyfriend's lawyer appears in court
It has been 104 days since Elnaz Hajtamiri was violently abducted from a Wasaga Beach home by three men posing as cops, claiming to have a warrant for her arrest.
-
Two children riding scooter struck by vehicle in Innisfil
Police remind motorists to be extra cautious through intersections "even if you have the right of way" after two children were struck by a vehicle in Innisfil late Monday afternoon.
Northern Ontario
-
Search is on for three suspects in vandalism of Ukrainian building in Sudbury
Greater Sudbury Police are searching for three suspects in connection with damage done to the Ukrainian National Federation building last week.
-
Sudbury police investigating after RV set on fire
Sudbury police say they are searching for two teens and the owner of an RV in the city's Chelmsford area after it was set on fire early Tuesday morning.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ryerson University renamed Toronto Metropolitan University
Ryerson University has officially chosen a new name. Effective immediately, the institution will be called Toronto Metropolitan University.
Ottawa
-
'Rolling Thunder' organizer pledges peaceful demonstration but won't speak to controversial guest
The organizer of the coming 'Rolling Thunder' bike convoy to Ottawa is promising a peaceful event this weekend, but he distanced himself from a controversial guest speaker.
-
Two children among three killed in Highway 401 crash near Prescott, Ont.
Ontario Provincial Police have identified the victims of a fatal collision on Highway 401 near Prescott, Ont. last week, and two children are among the dead.
-
Four arrested in 2020 homicide linked to organized crime in Gatineau, Que.
Quebec provincial police say four people have been arrested in connection with a 2020 homicide in Gatineau that investigators believe is linked to organized crime.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ryerson University renamed Toronto Metropolitan University
Ryerson University has officially chosen a new name. Effective immediately, the institution will be called Toronto Metropolitan University.
-
12 of 25 on new Canada's most-wanted list have ties to Toronto
Twelve of 25 suspects named to a new Canada-wide most-wanted list have ties to Toronto, including one 2021 fatal shooting suspect commanding a $250,000 reward.
-
15-year-old male arrested after two students stabbed outside of Mississauga high school
A 15-year-old is in custody after two students were injured in a stabbing on the grounds of a Mississauga high school on Tuesday afternoon, Peel Regional Police say.
Montreal
-
New Canadian Party of Quebec promises 'progressive, federalist' choice
The Canadian Party of Quebec (CaPQ), founded by members of the Exploratory Committee on Political Options, says it is seeking to provide a 'progressive, rights-centred, federalist option' in the upcoming election.
-
Trial of Quebec City Halloween sword attack suspect delayed for second time by COVID-19
The trial of the man accused of killing two people and injuring five others with a sword, Carl Girouard, on Halloween night 2020 in Old Quebec has once again been halted due to COVID-19.
-
Liberals' Anglade downplays creation of two new parties targeting English speakers
Quebec Liberal leader Dominique Anglade is trying to play down the appearance of the second party in the space of a week that seeks to woo English-speakers, a clientele that traditionally lines up behind the Liberals.
Atlantic
-
Police seek four suspects in fatal Moncton shooting; 18-year-old victim identified
Police are looking for four suspects after an 18-year-old man was killed in a shooting in Moncton, N.B., Monday.
-
New Brunswick reports six new deaths related to COVID-19, drop in cases Tuesday
Health officials in New Brunswick are reporting six more deaths related to COVID-19 on Tuesday.
-
'Feel the energy': Cruise ships return to Halifax for the first time in two years
For the first time in over two years, cruise ships have docked in Halifax Harbour.
Winnipeg
-
Construction begins on St. Boniface Hospital emergency department expansion
Construction has officially begun on the $141 million project to expand and modernize St. Boniface Hospital’s emergency department.
-
Province issues flood warning for portions of Assiniboine River
The province has issued a flood warning for the Assiniboine River from St. Lazare to Griswold. Man.
-
Trailer explodes, goes up in flames in Winnipeg's Grant Park area: witness
A trailer exploded and went up in flames in Winnipeg’s Grant Park area on Monday night, according to a witness.
Calgary
-
'No longer required': Temporary injunction against Beltline protests ends
The injunction meant protests could still occur as long as event organizers complied with local bylaws and secured the appropriate permits.
-
Vulnerable Calgarian attacked in 'hate-motivated' assault, police seek suspects
Police said the victim suffered injuries to his ribs and face after he was thrown to the ground and kicked multiple times.
-
Woman faces charges after Bridgeland sign loses 'D' in crash
Calgary police confirm a woman faces charges in connection with two crashes during last week's snowstorm including a collision that toppled the final letter of the Bridgeland sign.
Edmonton
-
Senior shoved onto Edmonton LRT tracks in 'violent unprovoked assault'
A senior in Edmonton was hospitalized Monday night after she was pushed onto LRT tracks, and police released images of the man they believe is responsible for the random attack.
-
'Culture of fear': Critic says Alberta premier reaping results of divisive leadership
One of Jason Kenney’s caucus members says the Alberta premier is reaping what he has sown through personal attacks, dividing people and intimidating opponents.
-
'A truly beautiful soul': Alberta country artist Shane Yellowbird dies at age 42
Shane Yellowbird, the Cree country singer from Maskwacis, Alta., has died.
Vancouver
-
RCMP working with school district to ensure safety after 14-year-old Richmond girl assaulted
Mounties are working with the Richmond school district to ensure students' "safety and well-being" after a 14-year-old girl was hospitalized in an assault last week.
-
Dog DNA test enables B.C. buyer to get some cash back from breeder
A British Columbia woman who believed she was buying a specific type of dog will get some money back from the breeder thanks to a DNA test.
-
Fraud risk management at B.C.'s $16B Site C dam project can improved: auditor
British Columbia's auditor general says Crown-owned BC Hydro can improve its management of potential fraud risks at the $16 billion Site C dam project.