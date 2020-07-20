LONDON, ONT. -- A Woodstock man is facing numerous charges after allegedly following three females and pointing a weapon at two of them.

Police say late Friday night, one of the alleged victims was driving home from work when a black Jeep Patriot started following her.

Once she got home, the suspect exited his vehicle wearing a face covering and holding an unknown object.

The female rushed into her home while the suspect remained outside for a period of time before leaving.

Then, police say just before midnight, two females were walking home when they saw a man wearing a face covering walking behind them and pointing a weapon.

The suspect got into a black Jeep Patriot and drove away when one of the females yelled at him.

Police located the supect a few hours later at a Norwich Avenue business.

A 30-year-old man is facing several charges including three counts of criminal harassment, two counts of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, two counts of trespassing at night, two counts of disguise with intent and two counts of pointing a firearm.