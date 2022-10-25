Woodstock gynecology clinic investigated for using unsterile instruments

The Southwestern Public Health Unit is warning patients of a Woodstock gynecologist office that they might be at risk for an infection after medical instruments were not sterilized.

In September, the health unit received a complaint which led to an investigation concerning Dr. D. Snider who practices at an Obstetrics and Gynecology clinic at 716 Dundas St.

The investigation found that the autoclave used to sterilize instruments was not being tested and was not working properly.

“At this time, we have not received evidence that disease transmission has occurred,” said Dr. Ninh Tran, Medical Officer of Health for the region. “Following the investigation, my initial assessment is that the risk of acquiring such an infection from improperly sterilized medical equipment in this setting is anticipated to be very low,” Tran said in a news release.

Improperly sterilizing medical instruments could lead to risk of transmission of blood borne infections such as hepatitis b, hepatitis c, or HIV.

“As a precaution, however, I recommend that patients who had certain medical procedures at this clinic between Jan. 1, 2020 and Sept. 12, 2022 get tested,” said Tran.

Patients who are at high risk for infection will be contacted.

Since the investigation, Dr. Snider has switched to using disposable medical instruments.

The College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario has been notified by public health.