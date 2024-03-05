LONDON
    Woman released from hospital following stabbing

    One person has been released from hospital and charges have been laid following a stabbing in the city.

    Around 4 a.m. on March 1, police were called to the area of Wellington Road and McClary Avenue for a weapons investigation.

    When officers arrived, they found a woman with apparent stab wounds, and learned the female victim and female suspect were known to each.

    The two people had been involved in a verbal altercation which turned physical and resulted in the victim being injured.

    Police found and arrested the suspect not far from the scene and found a knife.

    A 30 year old from London has been charged with aggravated assault, possession of a prohibited weapon and fail to comply with release order,

