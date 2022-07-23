Woman found deceased in Big Otter Creek in Port Burwell, Ont.
Woman found deceased in Big Otter Creek in Port Burwell, Ont.
54-year-old Cindy Stolk of Vienna, Ontario was found deceased after she was located in Big Otter Creek in Port Burwell, Ont. Saturday.
OPP, EMS and Bayham Fire responded to Big Otter Marina and Campground after receiving a call around 6:10 pm for a missing person last seen around 2:00 pm.
Bayham Fire Chief Harry Baranik says they had found an article of clothing at the dock where she was last seen.
First responders searched the water where she was last seen, and she was found.
Attempts were made to revive the woman, but attempts were called around 6:40 pm.
An OPP vehicle was stationed throughout the evening in the campground at a dock along Big Otter Creek.
A man with a trailer at Big Otter Campground tells CTV News he arrived at his site after first responders were there and said the woman drowned next to her boat.
