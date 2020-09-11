LONDON, ONT. -- A Sarnia woman is facing a dozen charges after allegedly biting two police officers and assaulting another person, police say.

Just before midnight Thursday, Sarnia police say three people were at an apartment in the 800 block of London Road.

After becoming upset, one person began to strike another, and two people took shelter behind a locked door.

Police say the suspect left but returned to the apartment, which was locked at that time. As the suspect began banging on the door, the other two people feared it would break and opened it.

Once the suspect re-entered the unit, one person was allegedly struck in the face and then the suspect pulled out a knife, uttered a death threat and attempted to stab that person, according to police.

The suspect then departed, although leaving behind significant damage and stealing property, police say. It’s believed she pulled the fire alarm on the way out.

Around 1:15 a.m., an officer in the area of Indian Road and Churchill Road came across the suspect and made an attempt to arrest her.

Police say the suspect began fighting with the officer and continued to fight with several other officers who attended to assist.

During the struggle the suspect also allegedly bit two of the officers. The suspect was finally taken into custody and is being held for a bail hearing.

A 27-year-old is charged with two counts of assault, two counts of assault a peace officer, assault with a weapon, false alarm with fire, forcible entry, mischief under $5,000, possession of imitation weapon for a dangerous purpose, resist peace officer, theft under $5,000, uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm.