SARNIA, ONT. -- Sarnia police say three suspects are in custody after a male died as a result of injuries sustained in an assault.

The male victim has been identified as 76-year-old James Wilson who also goes by Jim, says Const. Giovanni Sottosanti.

Officers responded to an assault taking place in the 100 block of College Avenue North around 2:50 p.m. on Sunday afternoon.

Upon arrival officers say they found Wilson injured on the ground. He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead as a result of his injuries.

According to police, the suspects were taken into custody following a brief investigation.

Sottosanti says that police are looking to execute warrants at the address on College Street to gather more information.

Police say they are waiting for results from an autopsy to determine the cause of death. The family have been notified.

Investigators are currently canvassing the area. Police are asking the public to avoid the area of College Avenue North between Lochiel Street and Cromwell Street, which has been blocked off.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Criminal Investigations Branch at 519-344-8861, ext. 5300 or Sarnia Lambton Crimes Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.