Woman dies in fire in Lambton County

Lambton County OPP and the Lambton Crime Unit are investigating a fatal house fire that claimed the life of a 74-year-old woman.

On Dec. 27 at 5:05 p.m., members of the Lambton OPP, Plympton-Wyoming Fire Department and Lambton Emergency Medical Services responded to a report of an unresponsive person at a home on London Line. Following their arrival, police determined that the home had sustained a fire.

A 74-year-old female from Plympton-Wyoming was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Members of Lambton OPP continue to investigate, along with the Lambton Crime Unit, OPP Forensics Identification Services (FIS), the Office of the Ontario Fire Marshal and the Office of the Chief Coroner.

Anyone with information is requested to call 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, please contact Crime Stoppers online or by calling 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).