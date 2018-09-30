

CTV London





A woman is in critical condition after being shot at a home on Blackfriars Street.

Around 10:40 p.m. Saturday, police were notified about the shooting at 25 Blackfriars.

A woman was located suffering from a gunshot wound. She was transported to hospital where she remains in critical condition.

Andrew Simpson, 29, was arrested at the scene and is in custody.

He is charged with one count of criminal negligence causing bodily harm along with one count of careless use of a firearm.

Simpson will appear in court Sunday via video.

A gun was recovered at the scene and police say there is no threat to public safety.

The investigation continues.