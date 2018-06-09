

CTV London





St. Thomas police are reminding residents that 911 is only for emergencies after a woman made ten false calls.

Police say on Friday, a caller made the calls and would not answer police and would remain on the line.

Police say the caller also manipulated their cellphone to make it difficult to locate the person.

The suspect was eventually located and a 51-year-old St. Thomas woman was charged with one count of mischief.