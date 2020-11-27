Advertisement
Two people extricated in Arva crash
Published Friday, November 27, 2020 1:31PM EST Last Updated Friday, November 27, 2020 1:51PM EST
Two vehicle crash in Arva Ont. on Nov. 27, 2020. (Jim Knight/CTV London)
LONDON, ONT. -- Two people had to be extricated from a vehicle following a crash in Arva Friday afternoon.
Emergency crews were called to the area of Richmond Street and Medway Road shortly before 1 p.m.
Fire crews from Middlesex Centre and the City of London removed two patients and were being looked after by paramedics.
The extent of their injuries is unknown and motorists are being asked to avoid the area.
