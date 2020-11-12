MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- A driver has been airlifted to hospital after a head-on crash east of St. Marys on Wednesday morning.

Emergency crews responded to the overpass on Highway 7, southwest of Line 9, around 8 a.m. for a two-vehicle collision.

Perth County OPP say their preliminary investigation indicated the two vehicles collided head-on.

One driver, a 24-year-old from London, suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to hospital by Ornge Air Ambulance.

The driver of the other vehicle, a 59-year-old from Perth South, also suffered serious injuries and was transported by land ambulance to a local hospital.

An investigation into the cause of crash continues, and OPP are asking anyone with information to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or www.opp.ca/reporting or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.