MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- Ontario's Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has been called in after a three-vehicle crash northeast of Stratford, Ont. involving two cruisers.

Perth County OPP were called to a residential farm property on Perth Line 40 between Road 108 and Road 109 just before 6 a.m. on Thursday.

A citizen had reported a suspicious person in a vehicle at the Perth East location.

During the OPP response, there was a collision involving two unoccupied, fully-marked OPP cruisers and an SUV.

The driver of the SUV was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. There was no one else in the vehicle.

The SIU is now investigating.