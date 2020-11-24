Advertisement
SIU investigating after two Perth County OPP cruisers involved in crash
Published Tuesday, November 24, 2020 11:04AM EST
MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- Ontario's Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has been called in after a three-vehicle crash northeast of Stratford, Ont. involving two cruisers.
Perth County OPP were called to a residential farm property on Perth Line 40 between Road 108 and Road 109 just before 6 a.m. on Thursday.
A citizen had reported a suspicious person in a vehicle at the Perth East location.
During the OPP response, there was a collision involving two unoccupied, fully-marked OPP cruisers and an SUV.
The driver of the SUV was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. There was no one else in the vehicle.
The SIU is now investigating.