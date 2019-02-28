

Scott Miller, CTV London





At 9:27 a.m., 60 years ago today, the roof of the Listowel arena collapsed. Eight people were killed, including seven peewee hockey players.

The day is fresh in the minds of at least two local men.

Ross Werth and Pete Leppard were on the ice that morning, when the roof came crashing down.

Werth remembers the “crash, and then a bang. It was over in a second or two.”

Leppard, who has organized events to mark the tragedy over the past 20 years, says, "It’s like it happened yesterday. It’s a day I’ll never forget.”

We’ll have more on the tragedy tonight at 6 with Scott Miller.