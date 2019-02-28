Featured
Listowel marking 60-year anniversary of arena collapse
Workers attempt to move debris after the roof of the Listowel Arena collapsed on Feb. 28, 1959.
Scott Miller, CTV London
Published Thursday, February 28, 2019 12:22PM EST
At 9:27 a.m., 60 years ago today, the roof of the Listowel arena collapsed. Eight people were killed, including seven peewee hockey players.
The day is fresh in the minds of at least two local men.
Ross Werth and Pete Leppard were on the ice that morning, when the roof came crashing down.
Werth remembers the “crash, and then a bang. It was over in a second or two.”
Leppard, who has organized events to mark the tragedy over the past 20 years, says, "It’s like it happened yesterday. It’s a day I’ll never forget.”
We’ll have more on the tragedy tonight at 6 with Scott Miller.