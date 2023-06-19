Woman charged after allegedly assaulting police officer

A 22-year-old London, Ont. woman has been charged after she allegedly assaulted a police officer downtown.

At about 1:30 p.m. Friday, police said they intervened in a dispute on Dundas Street between a young woman and a resident walking a dog.

Police said the suspect made threats to one of the officers and then assaulted them.

The officer suffered minor injuries.

The accused was released and is scheduled to appear in court next month.