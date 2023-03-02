Winter storm watch in effect for London and area

A winter storm watch is now in effect for London-Middlesex, Sarnia-Lambton, Oxford and Huron-Perth.

There is also a special weather statement for Elgin and into Simcoe.

Environment Canada warns of a storm expected late Friday into Saturday morning with upwards of 20 cm of snowfall possible.

The weather authority says rapidly accumulating snow will create hazardous driving conditions.

Here’s a look at the latest forecast

Thursday: Mainly cloudy. Clearing late this afternoon. Fog patches dissipating near noon. Wind northwest 20 km/h becoming light early this afternoon. High plus 4

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy. Low minus 6. Wind chill minus 12 overnight.

Friday: Cloudy. Snow mixed with rain beginning in the afternoon. Snowfall amount 5 cm. Wind east 40 km/h gusting to 60. High plus 4. Wind chill minus 9 in the morning.

Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud with 40 per cent chance of flurries. High 6.

Sunday: Clearing. High plus 5.

Monday: Cloudy. High plus 4.

Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High plus 3.