LONDON, ONT. -- Winter has made a return to portions of southwestern Ontario including London, but warmer weather will return by the weekend.

Tuesday afternoon Environment Canada issued a Winter Weather Travel Advisory for much of the region.

As of Wednesday morning the advisory has been lifted, but the promised snow did make an appearance.

Some areas, such as West Lorne, Ont. saw upwards of 5 or more cm providing a sufficient snow covering.

Roads in London are clear and easily passable and the snow is unlikely to last long beyond today.

By Friday temperatures in the mid-teens with sunshine are forecasted for the area.