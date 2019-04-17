Featured
Windsor man arrested in London following crime spree
CTV London
Published Wednesday, April 17, 2019 8:17AM EDT
A Windsor man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant was arrested in London following a spree of incidents.
It began on Monday April 15 around 5 a.m. when a man heard a car alarm in the area of his home on Hillcrest Avenue. When he went outside to inspect he found a man by the shed in his backyard. The suspect threatened to stab the man and ran away.
About two hours later a woman on Kaladar Drive was approached by an unknown male demanding the keys to her car. She reported that he grabbed her by the wrist and had a knife in his hand, however when she screamed for help he ran away.
A police Canine Unit located the suspect and the 25-year-old man from Windsor was taken into custody. TI was then that police learned he was wanted on a nation-wide parole warrant.
He is charged with armed robbery and uttering threats/death or bodily harm.