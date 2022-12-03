Wind storm knocks out power lines, traffic lights and branches in London, Ont.

A strong wind storm caused by a fast-moving cold front resulted in power disruptions in London Saturday morning.

Numerous 9-1-1 calls flooded dispatchers shortly after 9 a.m. as a sudden wall of heavy rain and wind hit the city.

The gusts took down power lines in multiple locations, including an alarming incident in a city park off Darlene Crescent.

There, a dangling power line made contact several times causing fiery explosions, cracking and arching of other lines.

London firefighters were sent to monitor the scene before London Hydro crews arrived.

Wicked winds in London, Ont. on Dec. 3, 2022 caused power outages across the city. Traffic lights were down at the intersection of Commissioners Road and Andover Drive. (Sean Irvine/CTV News London)

There were similar reports throughout the Forest City.

In addition, multiple trees in the south end shed branches over residential roadways.

Traffic lights were also knocked out, or were flashing caution following the power bumps.

Emergency calls from concerned residents slowed after 10 a.m

Wind warning impacts southern Ontario

According to Environment Canada, the fierce winds seen in the London region are part of a wider wind warning issued for much of southern Ontario, with the following local counties included:

London-Middlesex

Huron-Perth

Grey-Bruce

Elgin

Sarnia-Lambton

The main hazards include strong westerly winds gusting up to 90 km/h in the wake of a strong cold front Saturday morning into the afternoon.

Environment Canada said the strongest winds will last only for an hour or so as the cold front passes.

Winds are expected to ease up early Saturday evening, with sustained winds at 30 km/h, and gusting up to 50 km/h.

Members of the London Fire Department are seen in London, Ont. on Dec. 3, 2022 as a fierce wind storm cut through the region, knocking out power across the city. (Sean Irvine/CTV News London)

Environment Canada warns that the strong winds can damage soft shelters, and outdoor tents and awnings. High winds may snap tree branches and toss around loose objects. Utility outages are also possible.

According to London Hydro, a total of 8 outages are currently reported throughout London, including in Oakridge and Old East Village.

Here’s a look at London’s forecast for the rest of the week:

Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud. High of -1 C, feeling like -7 with the wind chill.

Monday: Cloudy. High of 4 C.

Tuesday: Cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers. High of 7 C.

Wednesday: Cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers. High of 5 C.

Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of flurries or rain showers. High of 2 C.

Friday: A mix of sun and cloud. High of 1 C.

— With files from CTV News London's Ashley Hyshka