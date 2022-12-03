Wind storm knocks out power lines, traffic lights and branches in London, Ont.

Powerful wind gusts in London, Ont. Dec. 3, 2022 knocked down power lines and caused outages across the city. A dangling power line off Darlene Crescent made contact with other lines several times, causing fiery explosions. (Sean Irvine/CTV News London) Powerful wind gusts in London, Ont. Dec. 3, 2022 knocked down power lines and caused outages across the city. A dangling power line off Darlene Crescent made contact with other lines several times, causing fiery explosions. (Sean Irvine/CTV News London)

London Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Can Ukraine pay for war without wrecking its economy?

Even as Ukraine celebrates recent battlefield victories, its government faces a looming challenge on the financial front: how to pay the enormous cost of the war effort without triggering out-of-control price spikes for ordinary people or piling up debt that could hamper postwar reconstruction.

Kitchener

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver