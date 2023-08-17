Will homeless hubs attract an influx of people from other cities seeking support services in London?

As London prepares to launch its quarter-billion dollar plan to address homelessness, concern has been raised at city hall that its success might draw people from other Ontario communities.

On Wednesday, council’s Strategic Priorities and Policy Committee (SPPC) considered a motion by Deputy Mayor Shawn Lewis and Coun. Elizabeth Peloza aimed at addressing the relocation of people experiencing homelessness from other Ontario cities to London, sometimes under false pretense, or even against their will.

“More than a quarter of the individuals that (have been) spoken to through the diversion process identified that they are not in London by their own choice. That has to be a concern,” Lewis told his council colleagues.

London’s Whole of Community Response to Homelessness will eventually create 12 to 15 low barrier service hubs and up to 600 supportive housing units. The city aims to have up to five hubs and 100 housing units open by the end of this year.

“One of the issues that I have heard from people in the community,” recounted Lewis. “(Is) that this is going to be successful and we’re going to see an even greater influx of people who are coming to London for services because they can’t get them in their own community.”

However, Mayor Josh Morgan tells CTV News that he’s already coordinating with the Ontario Big City Mayors Caucus to ensure municipalities are aligned in how they will addressing homelessness.

Morgan says a tiny home project in Kitchener-Waterloo and improvements at encampments in Hamilton didn’t result in an influx of migration to those cities.

“Although it is speculated that that happens, it does not always come to fruition,” explains Morgan. “The mayors are united in each working very hard to ensure there are services provided in each of our communities so the people can get the help they need in the communities where they’re at.”

Coun. Skylar Franke proposed an amendment that softened the language of Lewis’ motion by removing references to potentially punitive consequences for those found relocating people under false pretense or against their will.

The motion requests Mayor Josh Morgan and Government Relations staff:

a) Undertake immediate advocacy efforts with the Association of Municipalities of Ontario, the Ontario Big City Mayors Caucus, and the Government of Ontario to develop a united policy condemning the relocation of homeless individuals under false pretense or against their will;

b) And to further work with those partners to undertake the processes to stop this practice, including the development of proper levels of funding by the senior levels of government for adequate homelessness and supportive housing services, and appropriate consequences for organizations or individuals found to be engaging in such activities.

c) And to work with the province to develop a program by which those released from hospitals or detention centres are provided proper discharge planning that includes transportation back to their home communities.

“We have to say to other communities, you have to own this problem in your community too,” said the deputy mayor.

Some councillors questioned the extent of the problem outlined in the letter accompanying Lewis and Peloza’s motion.

It states that of 319 individuals diverted from the shelter system during the first six months of this year, “over 25 per cent were sent here against their will, or under false pretenses, by various individuals and organizations from outside London.”

Lewis said he wants to dispel the myth that busloads of people arrive in London seeking support services, instead he says they arrive as individuals or small groups.

“The issue is complex and we just need more data. that is my main concern,” said Councillor David Ferreira.

Ferreira recalled hearing unsubstantiated rumours in the past that homeless people were arriving in Chatham from London. He suggested the extent that people being inappropriately moved needs to be clearly understood by council.

Deputy City Manager of Social and Health Development Kevin Dickins admitted that the data collected when people enter the shelter system provides an incomplete picture, but homeless people arriving in London under false pretenses likely occurs.

“Maybe they were told there would be services here for them. Maybe they thought they would be better services here for them,” Dickins speculated. “Those are really difficult to quantify.”

The committee backed the amended motion including a requesting that staff prepare a report with the best available data. As a “snapshot” of homelessness in London, it will consider data between January 2023 and July 2023.

Staff expect to deliver the report to council in October.